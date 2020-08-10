Suteki na Kareshi Manga by My Love Story, Aozora Yell's Kazune Kawahara Approaches Climax

Manga about high school student who wants to get a boyfriend launched in January 2016

The September issue of Shueisha 's Bessatsu Margaret ( Betsuma ) magazine revealed on Tuesday that Kazune Kawahara 's Suteki na Kareshi ( Where's my lovely sweetheart? ) manga is nearing its climax.

Kawahara launched the manga in January 2016. The manga's 13th volume shipped on July 22. The manga has a combined total of digital sales and copies in print of 2.4 million.

The manga centers on Nonoka, who as a child saw a loving couple counting down to a new year on New Year's Eve together, and yearned to have that for herself. Now in high school, Nonoka really wants a boyfriend, but there is no indication at all that she might get one anytime soon, and it's already December.

Viz Media released Kawahara's High School Debut manga in North America, and also released Kawahara and Aruko 's Ore Monogatari!! manga under the title My Love Story!! . My Love Story!! inspired both a television anime in spring 2015, and a live-action film in October 2015.

Kawahara's Aozora Yell manga inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in August 2016. Kawahara's Sensei! manga also inspired a live-action film adaptation that opened in Japan in October 2017. High School Debut inspired a live-action film in April 2011.