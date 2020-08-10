Yumi Matsutoya Sings Touken Ranbu Game's New Theme

New song "Anata to Watashi to" celebrates game's 5th anniversary

The official website of singer Yumi Matsutoya announced on Monday that she is performing the new theme song "Anata to Watashi to" (You and Me) for the Touken Ranbu browser game. She wrote the song specifically for the game to celebrate its fifth anniversary. The game's official YouTube channel is streaming the new opening video featuring the song.

Matsuoya is perhaps best known for performing the theme song for the Studio Ghibli film Kiki's Delivery Service (under the name Yumi Arai ) and The Wind Rises . She also performed theme songs for the various installments in the Tamayura anime series.

The Touken Ranbu Online "sword personification training game" takes famous swords from Japanese history and interprets them as bishōnen . Nitroplus designed the characters and scenario. The game launched in Japan in 2015. The franchise has inspired the Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu television anime series and an upcoming anime film, the two Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru spinoff anime series, and a compilation anime film. A live-action film opened in Japan in January 2019, and a sequel film will open in 2021. The franchise has also inspired a series of stage musicals and a series of stage plays, as well as various manga.