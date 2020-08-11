New York Comic Con Cancels Physical Event, Announces Digital Event

Virtual convention runs from October 8-11

Reedpop announced on Tuesday that this year's physical New York Comic Con (NYCC) event scheduled for October 8-11 is canceled, and the organizers are partnering with YouTube to hold a digital event on the same dates. The event will feature streaming panels from "leading entertainment brands," live Q&A sessions, autographs, videos, workshops, and a virtual marketplace. NYCC's official Facebook page began streaming a video for the announcement.

As previously announced, Reedpop will host the Metaverse August digital event from August 13-16. The event will "give fans the ability to assemble together for one-of-a-kind virtual experiences with celebrities and creators, discover new releases, explore a marketplace, and access exclusive merchandise."

This year's NYCC was originally scheduled for October 8-11 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. Last year's NYCC was held from October 3-6.