News
New York Comic Con Cancels Physical Event, Announces Digital Event
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Reedpop announced on Tuesday that this year's physical New York Comic Con (NYCC) event scheduled for October 8-11 is canceled, and the organizers are partnering with YouTube to hold a digital event on the same dates. The event will feature streaming panels from "leading entertainment brands," live Q&A sessions, autographs, videos, workshops, and a virtual marketplace. NYCC's official Facebook page began streaming a video for the announcement.
As previously announced, Reedpop will host the Metaverse August digital event from August 13-16. The event will "give fans the ability to assemble together for one-of-a-kind virtual experiences with celebrities and creators, discover new releases, explore a marketplace, and access exclusive merchandise."
This year's NYCC was originally scheduled for October 8-11 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. Last year's NYCC was held from October 3-6.
Sources: Press release, NYCC's Facebook page