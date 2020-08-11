Oreskaband to Host Livestream Concert Available Worldwide

Online concert for Tomi streams on August 16 at 6:00 a.m. EDT

Japanese music group Oreskaband ( ORE SKA BAND ) will stream their first solo livestream concert "SAYONARA Homerun! – Cheers to Tomi!" worldwide on August 16 at 6:00 a.m. EDT. This concert will honor Tomi, bassist and one of the original band members. Tomi announced her departure to pursue other musical endeavors earlier this year, and this will be her final performance with the band. The concert will include both the band's newer and older songs.

Tickets for the livestream cost 2,500 yen (about US$24). The concert will be available for archived viewing until August 19 at 8:00 a.m. EDT.

The six-member, all-female ska band formed in 2003 and debuted their first mini-album in 2006, while the members were still in high school. The group has performed theme songs for Bleach and Naruto .

The band performed at New York City's Gramercy Theatre and at Otakon in July 2015.

Source: Press release

