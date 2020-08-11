Yen Press Licenses 9 Manga, Releases 2 Omnibus Editions

Yen Press announced nine manga licenses and two omnibus edition manga releases on Tuesday:

Title: Interspecies Reviewers Comic Anthology: Darkness

Creators: Amahara (story), various artists, Dragon Age Editorial Staff (editing)

Summary: A loving tribute to the monster brothel adventurers of Interspecies Reviewers , this anthology includes art and comics by talented Japanese creators including OKAYADO , Z-Ton , and Gashi-gashi!

Interspecies Reviewers Comic Anthology: Darkness, is a collection of various manga short stories taking place in the supernatural and sexy world of Interspecies Reviewers . Noteworthy contributors to this spicy collection include mangaka such as OKAYADO ( Monster Musume ) and Z-Ton ( Monster Musume : I Heart Monster Girls) and popular web artists such as Gashi-gashi.



Title: The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World

Creators: Rui Tsukiyo (story), Hamao Sumeragi (art), Reia (original illustrations)

Summary: The world's finest assassin has been reincarnated in another world. His mission-to kill the Hero prophesized to save the world from disaster! With his deadly skills from his previous life and the magic he learns in this one, he's well on his way to becoming the greatest assassin in all of history...



Title: Adachi and Shimamura

Creators: Hitomi Iruma (story), Moke Yuzuhara (art)

Summary: The second floor of the gym. That's our spot. Class is in session right now, but they don't hold class in a place like this. This is where Shimamura and I became friends. What is this feeling? Yesterday, I dreamed of kissing her. I'm not like that, and I'm sure Shimamura isn't either. But…when Shimamura thinks of the word “friend,” I want to be the first thing that comes to her mind. That's all.



Title: Dear NOMAN

Creator: Neji

Summary: Since she was young, Mashiro Unohana has been able to see ghosts. She pretended not to see them so others wouldn't find her creepy, but one day she finds herself caught up in the world of those that are not human—the Nomans.



Title: Golden Japanesque – Yokohama Karentan –

Creator: Kaho Miyasaka

Summary: Living in Meiji era Japan, Maria must hide the blond hair and blue eyes she inherited from her father out of concern over discrimination. But when a boy named Rintarou learns her secret, he can't help but say something: “You're…like a mermaid…” A dazzling historical romance awaits!



Title: Mama Akuma

Creator: Kuzushiro

Summary: Seere is a subordinate demon to Amaimon, the eastern King of Hell. Serious in his work, he prides himself on his ability to make any wish come true. But when he's summoned from a grimoire, what awaits him is a little girl with but one wish: “Please be my mama!!” Seere's long road to motherhood starts here!



Title: Mint Chocolate

Creator: Mami Orikasa

Summary: When Nanami's high-school crush suddenly becomes her step-brother, she's faced with the unfortunate reality of having to live under the same roof as her now off-limits love-interest! Will his chilly attitude and arrogant ways be enough to turn her off, or is Nanami in for some long and Sleepless Nights...?



Title: Sasaki and Miyano

Creator: Shō Harusono

Summary: Miyano spends his days peacefully reading Boys' Love comics and worrying about how girly his face is—until a chance encounter leads to a scuffle with his senior Sasaki. Intrigued by his feisty junior Miyano, delinquent Sasaki uses every opportunity he can to get closer…



Title: The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess

Creator: Akiharu Touka

Summary: Konoha Satou has a dark history, written throughout middle school—a fantasy adventure of love and magic about the Count's daughter Konoha Magnolia and the knights who love her! But when it looks like that dark history is going to be uncovered by her mother, Konoha panics and dies in a traffic accident! Opening her eyes, she finds that she's been reincarnated into the world of her own dark history as Iana Magnolia, the worst villainess of her own creation!



Title: Cirque du Freak : The Manga Omnibus Edition

Creators: Darren Shan (story), Takahiro Arai (art)

Summary: Discover the manga adaptation of Darren Shan 's Cirque du Freak , now back in a new omnibus form! Darren Shan was an average kid until destiny brought him to the Cirque du Freak . Now Darren's been immersed into a shadowy world inhabited by vampires, werewolves, and strange creatures the likes of which he's never imagined, and his life will be changed forever!



Title: Grim Reaper and Four Girlfriends : Omnibus Edition

Creators: Shin Suyama (story), CHuN (art)

Summary: Kaoru Minaguchi is a "no-lifer" who sucks at school, can't play sports, lacks any real talent, definitely doesn't have a girlfriend, or even a remote desire to change his ways...until a certain grim reaper pays him a visit. Turns out, she's a reaper of "no-lifers" and if Kaoru can't find a way to become a true "real-lifer," he's as good as dead...!



