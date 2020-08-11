Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V Anime Streams on Kartoon Channel

All 148 episodes to stream on service

Genius Brands International announced on Monday that the Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V anime has begun streaming on its Kartoon Channel! streaming service. The company reported that it will stream all 148 episodes of the anime. The anime's first 49 English-dubbed episodes are currently available on the service.

The anime's story is set in Maiami City (Paradise City in English) on the coast of Japan. Yūya is a second-year middle school student who loves to entertain people. Although he is small, he has been training his tough body and Action Duelist arms with weapons. His dream is to become an "Entertainment Duelist" (Dueltainer) who makes people smile. One day, Yūya ends up fighting an exhibition match with the current champion of Pro Duel world.

The anime premiered in Japan in April 2014 . The series debuted on television in Canada in August 2015, and premiered in the United States on the Nicktoons channel in February 2016. Crunchyroll began streaming the anime in November 2016.

Kartoon Channel! is a free, digital streaming service that launched on June 15.

