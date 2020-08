Kimi wa Kanata Anime Film Casts Saori Hayami, Yui Ogura

Hayami plays mysterious girl Kiku-chan, Ogura plays Mio's friend Madoka in November 27 film

The official website for TOHO 's Kimi wa Kanata (You Are Beyond) theatrical anime film revealed two additional cast members for the film on Thursday.

Saori Hayami plays Kiku-chan (both top row in image above), a mysterious girl who helps out Mio after she awakens in an unknown world. Yui Ogura plays Madoka (both bottom row), Mio's friend.

The film will open in Japan on November 27. The teaser poster visual (seen right) shows the film's two main leads standing before the deserted East Exit of Tokyo's Ikebukuro Station, one of the film's settings. The tagline on the poster reads, "Why can't I remember ..."

The film will star Honoka Matsumoto ( Ride Your Wave 's Yōko Hinageshi) as Mio, and Toshiki Seto ( Kamen Rider Ex-Aid's Kamen Rider Brave) as Shin. (Character name romanizations are not official.)

The adolescent fantasy film is set in Tokyo's Ikebukuro district, and centers on two childhood friends named Mio and Shin. Mio has feelings for Shin, and always thinks about him, but has never been able to tell him how she feels. One day, they get into an argument over something trivial, and sometime afterward, Mio decides to make up with him. As she heads to Shin while being drenched by the rain, she gets into a traffic accident. When Mio regains consciousness, she finds herself in a new and unfamiliar world.

Yoshinobu Sena (Neko mo, Onda-ke's director and writer, Vampire Holmes ' original concept and lead voice actor ) is directing the film, penning the script, and is also credited for the original concept. This is Sena's directorial debut with a theatrical anime film. Digital Network Animation is producing the animation. CUCURI is credited for planning and developing the project. Rabbit House and Elephant House will distribute the film, and Kadokawa will publish the original novel.

