Live-Action 1/100,000 Film's Teaser Reveals More Cast, November 27 Opening

The official website for the live-action film of Kaho Miyasaka 's 1/100,000 manga began streaming a teaser trailer for the film on Wednesday. The teaser reveals the film's additional cast and November 27 opening date.

Mio Yūki plays Rino's best friend Chihiro Tachibana. Jin Shirasu plays Shō Hinase, Ren's best friend and the boyfriend of Chihiro. Eiji Okuda plays Haruo Sakuragi, Rino's grandfather who raised her in place of her parents.

GENERATIONS from EXILE TRIBE member Alan Shirahama (left in picture below) plays Ren Kiritani, the popular and handsome member of the kendo club, while Yuna Taira (right) plays Rino Sakuragi, the kendo club manager and part of a circle of friends that also includes Ren.

Shogakukan announced the live-action film in 2018, and it was previously slated to open in 2019, but did not open that year.

1/100,000 is a spinoff series of Miyasaka's Akai Ito manga, and centers on the characters Rino Sakuragi and Ren Kiritani. Rino has been in a group of friends with her crush Kiritani since junior high school. Rino has never been comfortable with herself, and she is very shy when it comes to talking to the popular Kiritani.

Miyasaka launched 1/100,000 in Shogakukan 's Cheese! magazine in August 2015, and ended it in August 2018. Shogakukan published the manga's ninth and final compiled book volume in October 2018.

Miyasaka launched the Akai Ito manga in Cheese! in August 2012 after publishing a 40-page preview chapter titled Akai Ito : Innocent Scene in July 2012. Miyasaka ended the manga in July 2015, a month before Miyasaka launched 1/100,000 . Shogakukan published nine volumes for the manga.

Viz Media published Miyasaka's Kare First Love series in North America. Miyasaka's other manga include Bokutachi wa Shitteshimatta , Real Kiss , Kiss in the Blue , Barairo no Yakusoku , and Hōkago wa Koi no Yokan , among others.