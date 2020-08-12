Netflix Streams Zoids Wild Anime in U.S. on August 14

Anime premiered in July 2018

Netflix will begin streaming "Season 1" of the Zoids Wild anime on Friday in the U.S. The service does not list what language the anime will stream in. The series' description lists Japanese cast members Kensho Ono , Takahiro Sakurai , and Mikako Komatsu .

Netflix describes the story:

A quest for freedom and legendary treasure begins when a cheerful, young adventurer follows his father's footsteps to become the greatest Zoids hunter.

Takara Tomy announced the Zoids Wild franchise in February 2018 with an anime, manga, a toy model kit line, and a Nintendo Switch game. The first television anime season premiered in July 2018 and ended in June 2019 with 50 episodes.

Norihiko Sudo ( Kenyū Densetsu Yaiba , ToHeart2 , Pocket Monsters: Diamond & Pearl ) directed the anime at Oriental Light and Magic . Mitsutaka Hirota ( Sweetness & Lightning , The Prince of Tennis II , Anime-Gataris Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal , Beyblade: Metal Fury ) served as sound director and Noriyuki Asakura ( Knights of Sidonia , Rurouni Kenshin ) composed the music.

A sequel anime titled Zoids Wild Zero premiered in October 2019, but was delayed in May due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The anime resumed on June 19.

The second season features an entirely new story with new main leads and Zoids units based on Takara Tomy 's robotic model kits. The story centers on a boy named Leo Conrad who is skilled at modifying Zoids .

Tomy launched the Zoids science-fiction mecha franchise as a model kit line in 1983.

Thanks to Tyrell Landsberg for the news tip.

Source: Netflix