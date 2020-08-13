HIDIVE to Stream My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax! Anime's English Dub

HIDIVE announced on Thursday that it will begin streaming the English dubcast of the My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax anime on August 20 at 1:00 p.m. EDT worldwide except in Asia, France, Germany, Monaco, Andorra, Austria, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Italy, and Belgium. The first four dubbed episodes will premiere on that day.

Sentai Filmworks licensed My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax ( Yahari Ore no Seishun Love Come wa Machigatteiru. Kan ), the third anime season of the anime of Wataru Watari 's My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected ( Yahari Ore no Seishun Love Come wa Machigatteiru. ) light novel series, for release outside Asia. HIDIVE began streaming the anime in Japanese with English subtitles on July 10 after a delay. Crunchyroll is also streaming the series. Sentai Filmworks plans to release the anime on home video.

The season was scheduled to premiere on TBS on April 9 late at night at 1:58 a.m. (effectively April 10) before the delay to July due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Instead of the new season, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU TOO! , the second season, began re-airing at that time. The anime will have 12 episodes.

Kei Oikawa ( Hinamatsuri , Outbreak Company ) is returning from the second season to direct the new season at studio feel. ( Brains Base animated the first season.) Keiichirō Ōchi ( Hinamatsuri , The Quintessential Quintuplets ), a scriptwriter on the second season, is supervising the series scripts. Yuichi Tanaka ( A Certain Magical Index , A Certain Scientific Railgun ) is also returning from the second season as character designer. Saori Hayami and Nao Tōyama are performing the ending song "Diamond no Jundo" (Purity of a Diamond) as their respective characters.

Source: HIDIVE