Little Miss P Manga Goes on 2-Month Hiatus Before Ending in October

The September issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Beam magazine revealed on Wednesday that Ken Koyama 's Little Miss P ( Seiri-chan ) manga will go on hiatus for two months before publishing its final chapter in October.

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the series:

It's that time of the month, and you know what that means...a visit from Aunt Flo—scratch that—Little Miss P! This pink, anthropomorphized period's not so lean, kinda mean, and a gut-punching, butt-kicking machine! (Just ask Mr. Erection...) Follow Little Miss P as she traverses time advising, harassing, abusing, and comforting women on her (usually) monthly visits in this uniquely weird and surprisingly touching manga!

Koyama originally serialized the manga under the title Tsukiichi! Seiri-chan on the Omocoro website, and Kadokawa published a compiled volume under the title Seiri-chan in June 2018. Koyama launched the manga as a serialization in Monthly Comic Beam in November 2018. Kadokawa published the third volume on May 11. Yen Press published the second volume on June 23. The manga ranked on Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2019 list of top manga for female readers, and it also won the Short Work Prize in the 23rd Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize awards in April 2019.

The manga inspired a live-action film that premiered last November. Shunsuke Shinada directed the film, and Shin Akamatsu wrote the screenplay. Yui Kōchi composed the music.