Sentai Filmworks Acquires Digital Rights to Wicked City Anime

Sentai Filmworks announced on Wednesday that it has acquired the digital rights to the Wicked City ( Yōjū Toshi ) anime in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The film will be available on "select digital outlets."

The company describes the story:

Beyond the boundaries of our ordinary existence lies a dark and dreadful parallel world where demons dwell and humans dare not tread. For centuries, peace has existed between our world and theirs. To preserve that fragile balance and to ensure the survival of humankind, a new deal must be brokered, but dark and powerful forces lust to destroy the accord. When a militant group rises from the shadows, two elite agents are mobilized to counter the destructive forces and preserve the balance of our universe.

Discotek will release the anime film on Blu-ray Disc on September 29. Discotek also released Wicked City with English subtitles and two English dubs (Manga's British one and Streamline's American one) on DVD in 2016.

Yoshiaki Kawajiri ( Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust , Ninja Scroll ) directed the 1987 film at MADHOUSE . The film is an adaptation of Hideyuki Kikuchi 's ( Vampire Hunter D ) novel series of the same name. Seven Seas Entertainment released the three-volume novel series in English in 2009-2010.

Urban Vision released the film on VHS in 1999 and on DVD in 2000. Kikuchi's novels also inspired a Hong Kong live-action film in 1992.

Source: Sentai Filmworks