As Miss Beelzebub Likes' matoba Launches New Manga in September

One Room, Hi Atari Futsū, Tenshi Tsuki centers on life with angelic girl

The September issue of Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine revealed on Wednesday that matoba 's planned new manga is titled One Room, Hi Atari Futsū, Tenshi Tsuki (One Room, Naturally Lit, Comes With Angel), and it will launch in the magazine's next issue on September 12. The first chapter will have a color opening page and feature on the magazine's front cover. The magazine teased the story as a "heartstring-pulling story about living together with an angelic girl."

matoba launched the As Miss Beelzebub Likes manga in Monthly Shonen Gangan in July 2015, and ended it on May 12. The manga's 12th and final compiled book volume shipped on July 10.

Yen Press is publishing the manga in North America, and it describes the story:

Murin's lands his dream job with the demon king he's always held in awe, but when his tenure begins, it turns out the demon king isn't quite what he expected...

Yen Press published the manga's ninth volume in English on April 28, and it will publish the tenth volume on August 18.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.