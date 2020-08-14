FLOW Band Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

Guitarist had fever, altered taste before receiving test results on Friday

The official website for Japanese rock band FLOW revealed on Friday that guitarist Take has tested positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Take had reported a fever and altered sense of taste when he recently went to a medical center. He received positive test results for COVID-19 on Friday.

Take is currently in stable condition and has no fever. He is receiving medical treatment and staying at home. Take said on Twitter that the sudden onset of symptoms surprised him, but the symptoms have now become less severe. The "Take no Creator's Talk vol. 2" livestream event has been postponed.

The other band members currently have no symptoms, but they will undergo medical evaluations.

FLOW performed together at the LIQUIDROOM venue in Shibuya, Tokyo on August 7. The concert was their first together in about six months. They performed with no in-person audience but streamed the concert live via Zoom. The concert marked the release of the FLOW Chōkaigi 2020 ~Anime Shibaru Returns~ concert Blu-ray Disc and DVD release, which shipped on August 5.

The band appeared at the FunimationCon 2020 virtual anime convention on July 3-4. They have rescheduled their planned North American concert tour to 2021 due to COVID-19.

FLOW consists of vocalists Kohshi and Keigo, guitarist Take, bassist Got's, and drummer Iwasaki. The band began when the brothers Kohshi and Take began playing together. The band debuted in 2001 with their self-released "Flow #0" single. They signed with Ki/oon Music and released their first major-label single, "Blaster," in 2003.

The group have performed theme songs for such anime as Eureka Seven , EUREKA SEVEN AO , Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion (both seasons), The Seven Deadly Sins , Naruto , Naruto Shippūden , Durarara!!×2 Ketsu , Tales of Zestiria the X , Heroman , The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments , Samurai Flamenco , and Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods .