Mitsuru Adachi Resumes Mix Manga in October

The September issue of Shogakukan 's Gessan magazine announced on Wednesday that Mitsuru Adachi 's Mix manga will return from hiatus in the magazine's November issue on October 12.

The manga went on hiatus in May due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) preventing Adachi from working with his assistants.

Adachi launched the series in Gessan in 2012 as a sequel to his earlier Touch manga. Shogakukan shipped the 16th compiled book volume on February 12. The manga inspired the television anime adaptation Mix: Meisei Story , which premiered in April 2019.

