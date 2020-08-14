Voice Actor Toshihiko Seki Leaves Hospital After Being Cleared for COVID-19

Discharged after 2 negative PCR tests for new coronavirus disease

Agency 81 Produce announced on Friday that 58-year-old voice actor Toshihiko Seki has been discharged from a hospital that same day, after receiving treatment due to a positive test result for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). 81 Produce reports that Seki will gradually return to work as his progress remains under observation.

Seki started having a fever on the night of July 31, and he went to the hospital the next day and was given a PCR test. His test came back positive for COVID-19 on August 3, and he was hospitalized the next day. However, he has since received two negative PCR test results in a row, and thus was cleared to leave the hospital on Friday.

81 Produce added that it continues to prioritize the safety of its cast, staff, and fans by preventing infections and the spread of COVID-19.

Seki has played roles in hundreds of anime works, including Saiyuki (Genjo Sanzo), Naruto (Iruka Umino), Kill la Kill (Senketsu), RahXephon ( Makoto Isshiki ), Trigun (Legato), Ranma ½ (Mousse), Mobile Suit Gundam Wing (Duo Maxwell), and Mobile Suit Gundam Seed (Rau Le Creuset).

His more recent roles include Muzan Kibutsuji in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba , Aleister Crowley in A Certain Magical Index III , and Schmerman in Plunderer .

