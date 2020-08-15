Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple Manga Resumes After 3-Month Hiatus

Manga based on anime film debuted in March 2018

Ganjii 's manga adaptation of the Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple anime film resumed on Tuesday on Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up manga website after a three-month hiatus. The manga was previously updated on May 14.

Ganjii launched the manga on the Young Ace Up website in March 2018.

The anime film opened in Japan in March 2018. Crunchyroll began streaming the film in September 2018, and Funimation began streaming the film in June 2019.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

Six years has passed since the bloodbath known as the Dragon's Head Rush conflict. Over 500 people with supernatural powers have been found dead -- presumably by suicide. The Armed Detective Agency is tasked with the mission to capture Shibusawa Tatsuhiko, the mysterious special ability user thought to be involved. But when Osamu Dazai disappears, the ”Demon” Fyodor begins showing his shadow. Those with supernatural powers, known as Special ability users, are threatened by an onslaught of unprecedentedly powerful enemies, and the city of Yokohama begins falling into a terrifying nightmare. Atsushi and Kyouka infiltrate Shibusawa's fortress, where they are met by Akutagawa, who delivers an unthinkable truth.

The Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple film is inspiring the story of the stage play of the same name. The stage play will premiere in 2021.

The first television anime adaptation of Kafka Asagiri and Sango Harukawa 's Bungo Stray Dogs manga aired from April to June 2016, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The anime's second 12-episode series aired from October to December 2016, and Crunchyroll again streamed the series as it aired. Funimation and Crunchyroll released the series on home video with an English dub . The anime's third season premiered in April 2019, and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll and Funimation both streamed the series.

Yen Press is publishing the manga and novel series in English.

Source: Young Ace Up