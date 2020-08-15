futekiya Boys-Love Manga Service Adds 24 Home-sha Titles, Volumes

Including works by Neg Sekihara, Nanako Semori, Chika Hongo, Dento Hayane, more

Fantasista 's futekiya boys-love manga subscription service announced at its Otakuthon industry panel on Saturday that it has licensed 24 titles and volumes from publisher Home-sha . The releases include:

Simplified Pervert Romance (Kani-teki Pervert Romance) Vol. 3 by Neg Sekihara and Nanako Semori

Vol. 3 by Neg Sekihara and Nanako Semori Sex with Chika! Vol. 2 by Jimi Fumikawa

Vol. 2 by Jimi Fumikawa Seitokai Yakuin Toshite Kouhai wo Kyouiku (?) Shiteitara Nazeka Love Comedy ni Natteita Ken by Mitsu Hashimoto

by Mitsu Hashimoto Fujimi No Meinichi by Mushiba

by Mushiba Stay With Good Boy by Wataru Nanatsuno

by Wataru Nanatsuno See You Later, Mermaid by Dento Hayane

by Dento Hayane Metro by Chika Hongo

by Chika Hongo Mihanada Pectolite by Nayuta Nago

by Nayuta Nago Kigi wa Haru by Naka Nakaoka

by Naka Nakaoka Amagami Dake de wa Sumasanai by Tsuruko

by Tsuruko Melt at Night by Taira Taga

by Taira Taga Tobira wo Akete, Boku Dake wo Mite. by Erica Shibutani

by Erica Shibutani Kamitsuki Dragon No Sumika by Kumi Hama

by Kumi Hama Shanai Koiwazurai - Ore, Kaisha no Kouhai ni Ikenai Koto Sareteimasu - by Ronoji Takada

Romance with Etude by Manami Kisaragi and Fuyu Akino

by Manami Kisaragi and Fuyu Akino Surechigai Vegetable Garden by Umako Hareya

by Umako Hareya Hibi mo Tsumoreba Koi to Naru by Shota Kon

by Shota Kon Neko Danshisan! by Masaru Masa

by Masaru Masa Levi-san To Ore - Ariyori no Happiness - by Masaru Masa

by Masaru Masa Kawaii Boku no Meine Liebe by Ayako Muro

by Ayako Muro Dear My Boy by Saki

by Saki Circus Nai Renai Kinshi! by Chimi

by Chimi Yankee Musashi-san to Oyamada no Kiken na Junai by Mario Yamada

by Mario Yamada Riaru na Uranai Daisainan by Ayako Muro

The service noted that the English title translations for some of the manga may change.

Readers are able to read select chapters from the futekiya library for free, and subscribers to the futekiya service can access full volumes. The service currently has more than 150 boys-love titles, and plans to have "at least" 400 titles available by the end of the year.

Source: Email correspondence