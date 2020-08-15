News
futekiya Boys-Love Manga Service Adds 24 Home-sha Titles, Volumes
posted on by Egan Loo
Including works by Neg Sekihara, Nanako Semori, Chika Hongo, Dento Hayane, more
Fantasista's futekiya boys-love manga subscription service announced at its Otakuthon industry panel on Saturday that it has licensed 24 titles and volumes from publisher Home-sha. The releases include:
- Simplified Pervert Romance (Kani-teki Pervert Romance) Vol. 3 by Neg Sekihara and Nanako Semori
- Sex with Chika! Vol. 2 by Jimi Fumikawa
- Seitokai Yakuin Toshite Kouhai wo Kyouiku (?) Shiteitara Nazeka Love Comedy ni Natteita Ken by Mitsu Hashimoto
- Fujimi No Meinichi by Mushiba
- Stay With Good Boy by Wataru Nanatsuno
- See You Later, Mermaid by Dento Hayane
- Metro by Chika Hongo
- Mihanada Pectolite by Nayuta Nago
- Kigi wa Haru by Naka Nakaoka
- Amagami Dake de wa Sumasanai by Tsuruko
- Melt at Night by Taira Taga
- Tobira wo Akete, Boku Dake wo Mite. by Erica Shibutani
- Kamitsuki Dragon No Sumika by Kumi Hama
- Shanai Koiwazurai - Ore, Kaisha no Kouhai ni Ikenai Koto Sareteimasu - by Ronoji Takada
- Romance with Etude by Manami Kisaragi and Fuyu Akino
- Surechigai Vegetable Garden by Umako Hareya
- Hibi mo Tsumoreba Koi to Naru by Shota Kon
- Neko Danshisan! by Masaru Masa
- Levi-san To Ore - Ariyori no Happiness - by Masaru Masa
- Kawaii Boku no Meine Liebe by Ayako Muro
- Dear My Boy by Saki
- Circus Nai Renai Kinshi! by Chimi
- Yankee Musashi-san to Oyamada no Kiken na Junai by Mario Yamada
- Riaru na Uranai Daisainan by Ayako Muro
The service noted that the English title translations for some of the manga may change.
Readers are able to read select chapters from the futekiya library for free, and subscribers to the futekiya service can access full volumes. The service currently has more than 150 boys-love titles, and plans to have "at least" 400 titles available by the end of the year.
Source: Email correspondence