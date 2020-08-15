News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, August 3-9

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Fireworks anime earns 7.4% rating, In This Corner of the World earns 4.3 % rating

Nobuyuki Takeuchi and SHAFT's Fireworks, Should We See it from the Side or the Bottom? anime film aired on NTV on Friday, August 7 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 7.4% rating.

Sunao Katabuchi and MAPPA's In This Corner of the World anime film aired on NHK on Sunday, August 9 at 3:50 p.m. and it earned a 4.3% rating.

Watashi no Kaseifu Nagisa-san, the live-action series adaptation of Furiko Yotsuhara's Kaseifu no Nagisa-san manga, aired its fifth episode on TBS on Tuesday, August 4 at 10:00 p.m., and it earned a 14.4% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV August 9 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 9.2
Detective Conan NTV August 8 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 8.1
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV August 9 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 6.4
One Piece Fuji TV August 9 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 4.3
Hakushon Daimaō 2020 NTV August 8 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 4.2
Doraemon TV Asahi August 8 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 3.8
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi August 8 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 3.4
Healin' Good Precure TV Asahi August 9 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.0
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E August 8 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 2.8
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E August 8 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 2.7

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, July 27-August 2
discuss this in the forum (4 posts) |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives