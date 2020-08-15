News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, August 3-9
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Nobuyuki Takeuchi and SHAFT's Fireworks, Should We See it from the Side or the Bottom? anime film aired on NTV on Friday, August 7 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 7.4% rating.
Sunao Katabuchi and MAPPA's In This Corner of the World anime film aired on NHK on Sunday, August 9 at 3:50 p.m. and it earned a 4.3% rating.
Watashi no Kaseifu Nagisa-san, the live-action series adaptation of Furiko Yotsuhara's Kaseifu no Nagisa-san manga, aired its fifth episode on TBS on Tuesday, August 4 at 10:00 p.m., and it earned a 14.4% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|August 9 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|9.2
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|August 8 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|8.1
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|August 9 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.4
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|August 9 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|4.3
|Hakushon Daimaō 2020
|NTV
|August 8 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|4.2
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|August 8 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|3.8
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|August 8 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|3.4
|Healin' Good Precure
|TV Asahi
|August 9 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|3.0
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|August 8 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|2.8
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|August 8 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|2.7
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)