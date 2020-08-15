Japanese Animation TV Ranking, August 3-9

Nobuyuki Takeuchi and SHAFT 's Fireworks, Should We See it from the Side or the Bottom? anime film aired on NTV on Friday, August 7 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 7.4% rating.

Sunao Katabuchi and MAPPA 's In This Corner of the World anime film aired on NHK on Sunday, August 9 at 3:50 p.m. and it earned a 4.3% rating.

Watashi no Kaseifu Nagisa-san , the live-action series adaptation of Furiko Yotsuhara's Kaseifu no Nagisa-san manga, aired its fifth episode on TBS on Tuesday, August 4 at 10:00 p.m., and it earned a 14.4% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)