One Piece Manga #97, Magazine #10, Color Walk 9 Delayed by 2 Weeks Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Delayed from September 4 to 16 due to much work still being done by analog means

The publisher Shueisha and the editors of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and the Jump Comic imprint announced on Friday that they are delaying three One Piece publications from September 4 to September 16 due to production issues. The three publications are One Piece manga volume 97, One Piece Oda Eiichiro Gashū Tiger Color Walk 9 ( One Piece by Eiichiro Oda Tiger Color Walk 9 art book), and One Piece Magazine Vol. 10.

The staff explained that the One Piece production offices still perform many tasks by analog means instead of digitally, and thus they are being particularly careful about preventing infections among the staff members.

Shueisha had delayed this year's 21st issue of Weekly Shonen Jump by one week in April due to the possibility of an individual in the editorial department being infected with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The publisher then delayed several publications including One Piece Stampede Part I and II by two weeks in May. Oda warned in May that more delays are possible, as his staff reorganizes the workplace to facilitate social distancing.

Shueisha also stated on May 11 that the magazine's staff foresees more delays for ongoing manga series, as manga creators are now drawing manga in ways that minimize their risk of being infected with COVID-19, and the time required for manga creators to draw manuscripts has therefore increased. Weekly Shonen Jump delayed a chapter of another manga, Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia , in July since the staff members were making the transition from their previous analog production process to digital.

