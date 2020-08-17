Fumi Saimon's Koi Suru Haha-tachi Manga Gets Live-Action Show

TBS announced on Sunday that it is producing a live-action series adaptation of Fumi Saimon 's Koi Suru Haha-tachi (Mothers in Love) manga that will premiere in October. The series will star Yoshino Kimura (center in image below) as An Ishiwatari, a single mother raising a son who goes to a prestigious school; Yō Yoshida (right) as Yūko Hayashi, a career-minded woman whose son goes to the same school as An's son; and Riisa Naka (left) as Mari Kanbara, whose eldest of three children also goes to the same school as An and Yūko's sons.

Ryōsuke Fukuda is directing the series, with scripts by Shizuka Ōishi .

The manga centers on the story of three mothers whose sons all go to the same school.

Saimon launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Josei Seven magazine in 2017, and ended it in July. Shogakukan published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on April 27.

Saimon's Tokyo Love Story manga inspired a live-action television drama in 1991, and her manga Shin Dosei Jidai received an original video anime ( OVA ) project in 1992. Her Hanawake no Yon-Shimai inspired a live-action series in 2011.



Source: Comic Natalie