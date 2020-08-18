Live-Action Hanzawa Naoki Show Casts Mamoru Miyano

Miyano plays securities inspector in sequel to 2013 live-action drama

Voice actor Mamoru Miyano ( Death Note 's Light Yagami, Mobile Suit Gundam 00 's Setsuna) is joining the cast of the live-action Hanzawa Naoki sequel drama. Miyano will play Furuya, an inspector of the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission at Japan's Financial Services Agency. Furuya is the subordinate of Shunichi Kurosaki, played by Ainosuke Kataoka .

The sequel to the 2013 live-action Hanzawa Naoki series premiered on TBS and its affiliates on July 19 at 9:00 p.m. The drama series adapts Jun Ikeido's Hanzawa Naoki novels, and it follows the title character Naoki Hanzawa (played by Masato Sakai ) who works at the Tokyo Chuo Bank.

Miyano has provided his voice to numerous anime including Death Note (Light Yagami), Mobile Suit Gundam 00 (Setsuna), Ouran High School Host Club (Tamaki), Free! (Rin), Hunter x Hunter (Chrollo), Steins;Gate (Okabe), Fire Force (Shinmon Benimaru), and PERSONA 5 the Animation (Ryuji).

Miyano has also performed theme songs for anime including Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club , Cardfight!! Vanguard G , Ahiru no Sora , and In/Spectre .

Source: Music Natalie