Akihiro Itou's A Bullet for La Diosa Manga Ends in September

Story about Mexican gunslinger, Japanese backpacker searching for police officer launched in 2017

The September issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly Sunday GX magazine revealed on Wednesday that Akihiro Itou 's A Bullet for La Diosa ( Diosa no Atama ) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on September 18.

The story centers on a Mexican gunslinger named Monica and a Japanese backpacker named Atsushi, who are bound and handcuffed together. They search for the same police officer for their own personal reasons.

Itou launched the manga in Monthly Sunday GX in July 2017. Shogakukan published the series' first compiled book volume last October.

Defunct publisher CPM Manga released five volumes of Itou's Geobreeders manga in North America. The manga inspired two original video anime series in 1998 and 2000, and Central Park Media released the two series in North America.

Itou launched the ongoing ABLE manga in Monthly Sunday GX in January 2013. Shogakukan published the manga's third volume in June 2018. The manga is an omnibus collection of stories that center on a single revolver and the various people who wield it.