Gintama: The Final Anime Film Is Based on Manga's Finale

The official website for Gintama The Final , the new anime film of Hideaki Sorachi 's Gintama manga, unveiled a new visual for the film on Thursday. Sorachi drew the visual for the film, with 34 characters and a tagline that reads "Bye bye, Gin-san." The site also confirmed that the film will be based on the finale of the original manga, combined with new story elements.

The film will open in Japan on January 8, 2021, and is billed as "the finale, for real this time."

The manga is also inspiring a new net anime special with a story that will tie into the film. It will premiere exclusively in Japan on the online dTV service in "early 2021."

Sorachi's original "science-fiction period-drama comedy" manga began in 2003 and ended in June 2019 with over 55 million copies in circulation. It has inspired several television anime series and 367 total episodes. The latest anime series premiered in July 2018.