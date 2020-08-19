Heaven's Design Team Anime's Teaser Unveils More Cast

, more cast in 2021 workplace comedy

The official website for the television anime of Hebi-Zou , Tsuta Suzuki , and TARAKO 's Heaven's Design Team ( Tenchi Sōzō Design-bu ) "workplace comedy" manga posted a teaser promotional video on Wednesday. The teaser announced more cast members.

The newly announced cast members are:

The previously announced cast members are:

Junya Enoki as Shimoda, a rookie angel Yumi Hara as Ueda, an angel

Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

In Heaven's Animal Design Department, designers create a variety of new animals daily while contending with the unreasonable requests of their client: God. Funny, interesting, and full of useful information, this series answers questions such as, “Why can't unicorns exist?”, “What makes an animal taste delicious?”, “What's the most powerful creature in the ocean?”, and, “Bird versus snake: who would win?” You won't believe it's a manga series when you read up on the featured animals in the included encyclopedia entries. Heaven's Design Team will make your next trip to the zoo or aquarium 100 times more fun!

Sōichi Masui ( Sakura Quest , Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai ) is directing the anime at Asahi Production . Michiko Yokote ( Shirobako , The Magnificent KOTOBUKI , Children of the Whales ) is in charge of series composition. Sachiko Oohashi ( Oruchuban Ebichu , Tama & Friends: Sagase! Mahō no Punipuni Stone ) is designing the characters. Hiroyuki Nemoto ( Art Team Convoy ) is responsible for the art direction and setting. Momoko Naka is the director of photography. Hayato Matsuo ( Keijo!!!!!!!! , Drifters ) is composing the music.

The anime series will debut in 2021.

The manga launched in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine in 2017, and Kodansha published the fifth compiled book volume on April 23. Kodansha Comics published the fourth volume in English in December . The series has over 300,000 copies in print as of the fifth volume, and it ranked #10 in the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2019 book's Male Category.