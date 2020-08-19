Shirobako Anime Film Returns to Theaters With Remastered Footage on August 28

2 different cast videos, bonus gift set also added to screenings

The official website and Twitter account for the Shirobako movie (Gekijō-ban Shirobako ) project announced on Wednesday that the film will return to seven theaters in Japan on August 28, with "remastered, upgraded" footage compared to its first release.

The participating theaters will also screen two different videos with four cast members — Juri Kimura (Aoi Miyamori), Haruka Chisuga (Shizuka Sakaki), Nobuyuki Kobushi (Gōtarō Katsuragi), and Kaede Yuasa — after the film. The first video will play in the first week in each theater, and the second video will play after the first week.

The theaters will give each filmgoer a set of the bonus gifts that were given out during the first six weeks of the film's original run. Each set includes two mini sketch reproductions, a magnet sheet, a set of five reproduction animation pencil sketches, a booket for the film-within-the-film SIVA, and a clip of actual film from the movie's reels.

The film's story is set four years after the events of the original Shirobako anime. Aoi Miyamori keeps busy dealing with the ordinary troubles in her daily work at Musashino Animation. After a morning meeting, Watanabe talks to Aoi and puts her in charge of a new theatrical anime project for the studio. The project has unexpected problems, and Aoi is unsure if the company can proceed with a theatrical anime with its current state of affairs. While dealing with that anxiety, Aoi meets a new colleague named Kaede Miyai (voiced by Ayane Sakura ). She and the MusAni team work together to complete the project.

The film opened in Japan on February 29.

The film featured a returning cast and staff. Music group fhána is performing the theme song "Hoshi o Atsumete" (Gather the Stars).

The original Shirobako television anime focuses primarily on Aoi Miyamori, a production assistant at a fictional anime studio called Musashino Animations. The story follows the daily office life and problems that arise in an animation studio, and the workflow in making an anime. Parallel to that, the show also focuses on Miyamori's friends, who all work or are aiming to work in the anime industry: a key animator, a CG animator, an aspiring voice actress, and a scriptwriter.

The 24-episode anime premiered in October 2014, and Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Sentai Filmworks licensed the series and released it on home video in North America in 2016. The series also received two original video anime episodes in 2015.