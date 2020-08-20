Darwin's Game Novel Prequel Ends

Serialized prequel about Shuka, Rain's past launched on January 16

This year's 38th issue of Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine announced on Thursday that the serialized prequel novel for FLIPFLOPs ' Darwin's Game manga will end in the magazine's next issue on August 27.

The novel launched in Weekly Shōnen Champion on January 16. The FLIPFLOPs duo is once again working on the novel, with member Shū Miyama (formerly known under the pen name Ginko) writing the story and member Yuki Takahata drawing the illustrations. The novel's story focuses on Shuka and Rain's past.

The manga centers on Kaname Sudō, a high school boy who is drawn to a mysterious game app titled "Darwin's Game." He becomes involved in a social game where the stakes are life or death.

FLIPFLOPs launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine in December 2012. Akita Shoten published the manga's 21st compiled book volume on August 6. Miyama provides the story for the manga, while Takahata provides the art. The manga entered its final arc on January 11.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered with a one-hour episode on January 3. FunimationNow streamed the series as it aired. The anime debuted on Crunchyroll and HIDIVE on February 2.