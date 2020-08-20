News
Eternity Anime's Video Reveals October 4 Premiere
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official Twitter account for Eternity ~Shinya Nurekoi Channel~ (Eternity ~Late Night Wet Love Channel~), the television anime based on 12 works from AlphaPolis' adult women-oriented novel and manga imprint Eternity Books, began streaming a promotional video on Thursday. The video reveals the anime's October 4 premiere date.
『エタニティ 〜深夜の濡恋ちゃんねる♡〜』PV解禁!#濡れちゃん— TVアニメ「エタニティ 〜深夜の濡恋ちゃんねる♡〜」公式 (@Eternity_Anime) August 20, 2020
《通常版》2020年10月4日(日)25:05〜 TOKYO MXにて放送予定
《デラックス♡版》2020年10月4日(日)25:05〜 配信開始予定
第1〜3話の豪華キャストも発表❤️
CV:#岩崎諒太 #石原舞 #大須賀純 #清水愛 #中村源太 #社本悠 他 pic.twitter.com/WI0LREuQqe
Each new weekly episode will center on one of the works, with a "regular version" airing late-night on Tokyo MX, and the "deluxe ♡ version" streaming with adult scenes.
The 12 works included in the anime (in episode order) include:
- Kimi ga Suki Dakara (Because I Like You) by Miju Inoue
- Dekiai Days (Doting Days) by Maki Makihara
- Ai Sareru no Mo Oshigoto Desu ka?! (Is Being Loved Also Part of the Job?!) by Subaru Kayano
- Machikogareta Happy End (The Long-Awaited Happy Ending) by Miki Yoshizakura
- Noraneko wa Ai ni Oboreru (Drowning the Stray Cat in Love) by Akari Sakura
- Bōsō Propose wa Goku Ama Shitate (The Reckless Proposal Dressed Up in Sweetness) by Mayu Fuyuno
- Purin no Tanaka-san wa Kedamono. (Tanaka-san With the Pudding is a Beast) by Zakku Yukito
- Reikoku CEO wa Hisho ni Oboreru ka? (Will the Cold-Hearted CEO Fall Head Over Heels for the Secretary?) by Ruru Ruzuki
- Sōmubu no Maruyama-san, Ikemen Shachō ni Dekiai Sareru (The Handsome President Dotes on Maruyama from General Affairs) by Hiromi Yūin
- 152-senchi 62-kilo no Koibito (The 152cm Tall, 62kg Lover) by Aoi Katakura
- Watashi to Kare no Omiai Jijō (The Formal Marraige Situation Between Me and Him) by Mao Yukimura
- 4-ban Me no Iinazuke Kōho (The Fourth Fiance Candidate) by Seiya Togashi
Each of the novels is available from Eternity Books, and each also has a manga adaptation available.
Source: Eternity anime's Twitter account