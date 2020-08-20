Lychee Light Club's Usamaru Furuya Launches New Manga

Lunatic Circus launches on Friday

Amazon is listing a cover image of the October issue of Shinchosha 's Monthly Comic @Bunch magazine, which shows that Usamaru Furuya launched the new manga Lunatic Circus in the issue. The issue shipped in Japan on Friday .

Furuya ended the Amane Gymnasium manga in the same issue. Furuya announced in March that the series' seventh volume will be the final volume. The sixth volume shipped on March 23. Furuya launched the manga in Morning two magazine in January 2017.

Furuya's other manga include Teiichi no Kuni , No Longer Human , 51 Ways to Save Her , Genkaku Picasso , and Lychee Light Club . DC Comics ' CMX Manga announced 51 Ways to Save Her , but did not release it before shutting down in 2010. Viz Media released Genkaku Picasso in English, and Vertical released Lychee Light Club and No Longer Human in English.

Source: Amazon