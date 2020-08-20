Otona nya Koi no Shikata ga Wakaranee! Adult Romantic Comedy Gets TV Anime

Tamami Katsura's story centers on man, woman in their 30s who have been single for years

The ComicFesta Anime website announced on Thursday that Tamami Katsura's Otona nya Koi no Shikata ga Wakaranee! (Adults Are Clueless About Falling in Love!) manga is inspiring a television anime. The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX channel this October.

The romantic comedy centers around two people, both about 30. Mio Sudō is an office lady who has not had a boyfriend in five years and has forgotten what it is like to be in love. Shuji Majima is an overseas insurance consultant who has not had a girlfriend in seven years despite being highly eligible. Mio meets Shuji at a matchmaking party, but finds him revolting as he states, "I'm not into women." However, a provocative comment by Mio takes things in an unexpected direction.

The cast includes:

Kent Itō (on-air) and Chasuke (premium) as Shuji Majima

(on-air) and Chasuke (premium) as Shuji Majima Kaede Yuasa (on-air) and Yuzu-Hachimitsu (premium) as Mio Sudō

Shin'ichirō Kamio (on-air) and Ichiya-Koi (premium) as Kōtarō Tokura

Mashiro Kazahana as Ai Kawamoto



Hiroyuki Furukawa ( My First Girlfriend is a Gal , My Sister, My Writer , My Wife is the Student Council President ) is directing the anime at Ether Kitten, and Sirius is collaborating on the production. Nora Mori ( Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time ) is writing the scripts, and To-Ru Zekuu is serving as character designer and chief animation director. Takahiro Enomoto is directing the sound at Studio Mausu .

The "on-air edition" of the anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX channel in October. The "premium edition" of the anime with explicit scenes will stream on the ComicFesta Anime website. A special about the new program will air on September 25 at 25:00 (effectively, September 28 at 1:00 a.m.) on Tokyo MX .

Katsura first serialized the manga digitally under the title Sex Go-Busata, Sotsugyō Shimasu (I'm Graduating From My Sex Drought), and Suiseisha has been publishing the manga in print under the title Otona nya Koi no Shikata ga Wakaranee!. Suiseisha will publish the third compiled book volume on October 18.

The anime is part of the " ComicFesta Anime " series of anime shorts that have been streaming and airing since April 2017. Previous anime to debut through the ComicFesta Anime project include Sōryo to Majiwaru Shikiyoku no Yoru ni... in April 2017; Skirt no Naka wa Kedamono Deshita in July 2017; Omiai Aite wa Oshiego, Tsuyoki na, Mondaiji. in October 2017; 25-Sai no Joshi Kōsei: Kodomo ni wa Oshierarenai Koto Shite Yaru yo in January 2018; Sweet Punishment in April 2018; Onna no Ko ga Ochita saki wa, Ore no Musuko no Sakippo Deshita in July 2018; Shūdengo, Capsule Hotel de, Jōshi ni Binetsu Tsutawaru Yoru. in October 2018; Papa Datte, Shitai in January 2019; Araiya-san! Ore to Aitsu ga Onnayu de!? in April 2019; Yubisaki kara no Honki no Netsujō: Osananajimi wa Shōbōshi in July 2019; XL Jо̄shi in October 2019, and the ongoing anime The Titan's Bride . The anime of Musubi Onigiri 's Ōkami-san wa Taberaretai (A Wolf Wants to Be Eaten/Ōkami Wants to Be Eaten) manga will premiere on September 6.

Sources: Otona nya Koi no Shikata ga Wakaranee! anime's website, Comic Natalie