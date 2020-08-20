Voice Actor Shin'ichirō Kamio Tests Positive for COVID-19

Actor has no symptoms currently, is recuperating in designated facility

Talent agency 81 Produce announced on Thursday that voice actor Shin'ichirō Kamio has tested positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Thursday.

Kamio developed a fever on August 15 and stayed home from work, but the fever returned to normal the next day. On August 17 he developed a fever again, and took a PCR test on August 18. Currently, Kamio does not know how he was infected with the disease. He currently has no symptoms and is recuperating in a facility. 81 Produce stated it will continue to take preventative measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Kamio has voiced roles in such anime as Ensemble Stars! (Kuro Kiryu), Cardfight!! Vanguard: Shinemon Arc (Tonori Fujinami), and Chō Soku Henkei Gyrozetter (Eraser 666). He will voice the character Rio Mason Busujima in the upcoming Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima television anime series.



Image via 81 produce

Source: 81 produce, Oricon News via Hachima Kikō