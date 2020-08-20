News
Voice Actor Shin'ichirō Kamio Tests Positive for COVID-19
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Talent agency 81 Produce announced on Thursday that voice actor Shin'ichirō Kamio has tested positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Thursday.
Kamio developed a fever on August 15 and stayed home from work, but the fever returned to normal the next day. On August 17 he developed a fever again, and took a PCR test on August 18. Currently, Kamio does not know how he was infected with the disease. He currently has no symptoms and is recuperating in a facility. 81 Produce stated it will continue to take preventative measures to curb the spread of the virus.
Kamio has voiced roles in such anime as Ensemble Stars! (Kuro Kiryu), Cardfight!! Vanguard: Shinemon Arc (Tonori Fujinami), and Chō Soku Henkei Gyrozetter (Eraser 666). He will voice the character Rio Mason Busujima in the upcoming Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima television anime series.
Image via 81 produce
Source: 81 produce, Oricon News via Hachima Kikō