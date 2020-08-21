Aqours Idol Group's 6th Live Dome Tour Canceled Due to COVID-19

Livestream concert to be held on October 10-11

The official website for the Love Live! franchise announced on Friday that the Love Live! Sunshine!! 's idol group Aqours' sixth live dome tour in Japan, titled "Love Live! Sunshine!! Aqours 6th LoveLive! DOME TOUR 2020," is canceled due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The tour had planned to hold livestreamed concerts without audience members in Nagoya and Saitama, but those concerts are also canceled in order to prioritize the safety of performers, staff members, and many other individuals who would be involved in the livestream production.

The tour was planned to be held in Nagoya on September 5-6, in Saitama on September 19-20, in Tokyo on October 10-11, in Fukuoka on December 26-27, and in Osaka on January 16-17.

In place of the Nagoya concert on September 5-6, a free highlights version of the previous numbered live tours as well as the fifth tour will stream for free, and merchandise will be available to order online. Instead of the concert planned in Tokyo on October 10-11, Aqours will perform at a separate venue without an audience, and a paid livestream will be available. The new concert will be titled "Love Live! Sunshine!! Aqours ONLINE LoveLive! ~LOST WORLD~."

The staff are considering holding another dome tour next year or later.

