futekiya Boys-Love Manga Service Adds 5 Group Zero Titles

Service adds The Perfect Son, Tyrant Boyfriend~6 UNDER GROUND~, Love DO!!, Now That's a Teacher!, For the Next Act…

Fantasista , Inc.'s futekiya boys-love manga subscription service announced on Friday that it has licensed five new titles from Group Zero for release in August.

Title: The Perfect Son (The Complete Edition)

Creator: ri-ru

Summary: Satoru Ichihashi is an average delivery man in a secret relationship with the head of the Aikawa Corp, Yukiya Kaji. He adores Yukiya's refined nature every time they meet up. And despite Yukiya having a family, Satoru is still besotted with the older man.

But everything becomes complicated when Yukiya's son, Kyosuke Kaji, visits Satoru's workplace to demand that Satoru break up with his father. Satoru vehemently refuses, saying that there's no other man besides Yukiya and even dares Kyosuke that if he satisfies him better than his father, he might change his mind. To Satoru's chagrin, Kyosuke takes the dare a bit more seriously than he thought.



Title: Tyrant Boyfriend~6 UNDER GROUND~ (The Complete Edition)

Creator: Ukya Iwashimizu

Summary: In the busy streets of Shinjuku, Keigo lives a careless life as a gangster. Before meeting Haiji and his gang, he was alone and unwanted. Now, Keigo is Haiji's most treasured pet, and Haiji will end anyone who gets to lay a finger on him. In a world of violence, will these two be able to last?



Title: Love DO!!

Creator: Samba Maekawa

Summary: Writer Mutsumi Eda moves to an isolated house in the countryside because he does not want to spend precious time and effort getting to know people. But his efforts are shattered when cheerful Tetsu blunders his way to his house, and maybe into his heart? A fun, heartwarming love story in the middle of nowhere!



Title: Now That's a Teacher!

Creator: Uni Shindo

Summary: Koji Tsukino returns to his old high school as its new math teacher. From his long hair to his cold, aggressive nature, Koji looks nothing like your usual teacher and everything like the former delinquent he was. Assigned as his supervisor is Mr. Nitta, who used to teach his math supplementary lessons. Koji may pretend to be indifferent towards him, but don't get him wrong - he only became a teacher because of Mr. Nitta! If that's the case, then why won't he just say so?



Title: For the Next Act…

Creator: Makoto Inagaki

Summary: People are jealous of rookie rakugo performer Akatsuki, whose stage name is Kuroinu Hoteiya, for being the apprentice of the young and talented rakugo Master Koroku. Still, there's a couple of backstage stories none of them know about; that the amazing Master Koroku is the biggest scaredy-cat whose stage fright runs wild before every performance, and that Akatsuki is head-over-heels in love with him!



Readers are able to read select chapters from the futekiya library for free, and subscribers to the futekiya service can access full volumes. The service currently has more than 150 boys-love titles, and plans to have "at least" 400 titles available by the end of the year.

The futekiya service launched in July 2019, and it allows access to its entire library of manga for a monthly fee of US$6.99. The service is also offering licensed dōjinshi and manga by independent artists.

Disclosure: futekiya's Editor-in-Chief, Emma Hanashiro, worked at ANN as a news intern in 2014.

