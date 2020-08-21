Hana to Yume Magazine Gets 'Special Edition' Digital Shōnen Magazine This Fall

The wraparound jacket band on the 14th volume of Yu Tomofuji 's Sacrificial Princess & the King of Beasts ( Niehime to Kemono no Ō ) manga revealed on Thursday that Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine will launch a "special edition" sister shōnen manga magazine this fall. Tomofuji will draw a new manga in the magazine. The new magazine will be digital only.

Hakusensha had announced the spinoff magazine in February, but did not announce the magazine's debut window at that time.

Hakusensha explained that it is creating this special edition spinoff of Hana to Yume because Hana to Yume is a " shōjo magazine that men also read" and because there has been an increase in women who like to read shōnen manga.

Aside from Tomofuji, Shiki Chitose ( Chamberlain of the Azfareo ) will also draw a manga in the new magazine.

Tomofuji launched the Sacrificial Princess & the King of Beasts manga in Hana to Yume in 2015, and is ending the manga on October 5. Yen Press is publishing the manga in English.

Hana to Yume launched in 1974, and Hakusensha publishes new issues on the fifth and 20th of each month. The Bessatsu Hana to Yume sister magazine launched in 1977 and ended publication in May 2018. Another sister magazine, The Hana to Yume , launched as a "special edition" magazine in 1999. Hakusensha publishes new issues every other month.