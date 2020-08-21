News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 3-9
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Animal Crossing: New Horizons rises back to #1
Japan's Game Ranking: August 3-9
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20
|108,087
|5,445,215
|2
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|66,828
|1,309,424
|3
|PS4
|Ghost of Tsushima
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|July 17
|32,130
|330,364
|4
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5
|19,609
|296,955
|5
|NSw
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|Nintendo
|July 17
|19,089
|201,597
|6
|PS4
|Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. Maxiboost ON
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 30
|18,178
|141,325
|7
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|16,863
|3,080,828
|8
|NSw
|eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2020
|Konami
|July 9
|15,451
|174,481
|9
|PS4
|Neptunia Virtual Stars
|Compile Heart
|August 6
|12,331
|12,331
|10
|PS4
|eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2020
|Konami
|July 9
|9,908
|156,156
|11
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|9,847
|3,690,442
|12
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|9,809
|3,783,935
|13
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|8,863
|1,514,840
|14
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|8,358
|3,519,058
|15
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|7,459
|1,465,795
|16
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|4,558
|877,102
|17
|NSw
|Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 25, 2019
|4,552
|469,960
|18
|NSw
|Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training
|Nintendo
|December 27, 2019
|4,476
|274,220
|19
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|4,233
|1,624,786
|20
|NSw
|Super Mario Maker 2
|Nintendo
|June 28, 2019
|3,460
|948,309
Source: Famitsu
follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 27-August 2