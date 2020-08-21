News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 3-9

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Animal Crossing: New Horizons rises back to #1

Japan's Game Ranking: August 3-9

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20 108,087 5,445,215
2 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 66,828 1,309,424
3 PS4 Ghost of Tsushima Sony Interactive Entertainment July 17 32,130 330,364
4 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5 19,609 296,955
5 NSw Paper Mario: The Origami King Nintendo July 17 19,089 201,597
6 PS4 Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. Maxiboost ON Bandai Namco Entertainment July 30 18,178 141,325
7 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 16,863 3,080,828
8 NSw eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2020 Konami July 9 15,451 174,481
9 PS4 Neptunia Virtual Stars Compile Heart August 6 12,331 12,331
10 PS4 eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2020 Konami July 9 9,908 156,156
11 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 9,847 3,690,442
12 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 9,809 3,783,935
13 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 8,863 1,514,840
14 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 8,358 3,519,058
15 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 7,459 1,465,795
16 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 4,558 877,102
17 NSw Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version Bandai Namco Entertainment July 25, 2019 4,552 469,960
18 NSw Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training Nintendo December 27, 2019 4,476 274,220
19 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 4,233 1,624,786
20 NSw Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo June 28, 2019 3,460 948,309

Source: Famitsu

This article has a follow-up: Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 10-16 (2020-08-21 02:00)
follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 27-August 2
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives