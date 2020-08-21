Media Blasters to Release Puppet Princess Anime on Blu-Ray Disc

Media Blasters revealed on Friday that it will release the Puppet Princess ( Karakuri no Kimi ) original video anime ( OVA ) on Blu-ray Disc. The company began streaming a promotional video for the series.

The anime shipped in Japan in 2000. Media Blasters acquired the anime and released it on home video in 2001. The story follows Princess Rangiku, who seeks out a legendary ninja after her father, the puppet master, is overthrown.

The " Karakuri no Kimi " short story in Kazuhiro Fujita 's ( Ushio & Tora , Bakegyamon , Karakuri Circus ) Yoru no Uta collection, inspired the Puppet Princess OVA .

