Mizuki Mizushiro, Takaaki Kugatsu Among Creators Launching 5 New Manga in Young Gangan

This year's 17th issue of Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine revealed on Friday that Mizuki Mizushiro ( Psycome light novels) and Takaaki Kugatsu ( Restaurant to Another World ), among other creators, are each launching new manga in the magazine. There will be five new manga total.

Kugatsu will launch the Ear's Gift -Mimikaki-Sensei- (pictured on top of image above) manga in the magazine's 19th issue on September 18. The magazine teases that the manga is a spiritual science fiction fantasy about a high school girl who has mysterious encounters.

Mizushiro will launch the Murder Lock (pictured on bottom left of image above) manga in the magazine's 21st issue on October 16. The magazine teases that the manga's story is about survival in a murderer's academy, an immoral world of madness and death. Ko-dai is drawing the manga.

The other new manga include:

H no Omocha no Tsukurikata by Engawa Nagatani, debuting in magazine's 20th issue on October 2 (pictured on bottom right of image above)

by Engawa Nagatani, debuting in magazine's 20th issue on October 2 (pictured on bottom right of image above) Double Bull by Shirō Inumori, debuting in 18th issue on September 4 (pictured on top of image below)

by Shirō Inumori, debuting in 18th issue on September 4 (pictured on top of image below) Sawaranu Futari wa Nani o Suru by Horichika (pictured on bottom of image below)

Kugatsu launched the Restaurant to Another World manga based on Junpei Inuzuka 's Isekai Shokudo (Alternate-World Restaurant) light novel series in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in November 2016. Yen Press licensed the manga.

Mizushiro's Psycome light novel series debuted in 2013. Yen Press licensed the novels.