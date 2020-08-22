Pani Poni's Hekiru Hikawa Ends Ore-tachi no Nichijō wa Hajimatta Bakari Da Manga in September

Manga about canceled manga artist, blond girl debuted in March 2019

This year's October issue of Kodansha 's Morning two magazine revealed on Friday that Hekiru Hikawa 's Ore-tachi no Nichijō wa Hajimatta Bakari Da (Our Daily Lives Have Only Just Begun) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on September 23.

The manga launched in Morning two in March 2019. The manga's first compiled book volume shipped in Japan in September 2019, and the second volume shipped on March 23. The story follows a canceled manga artist and a blond girl.

Hikawa published Pani Poni in Square Enix 's Monthly G Fantasy from 2000 to 2011.

In 2005, the anime studios GANSIS and SHAFT produced the 26-episode Pani Poni Dash! series based on the manga. ADV Films (and later Funimation ) released the anime in North America.

Hikawa also created the original character designs for the Concrete Revolutio television anime series and the Concrete Revolutio: The Last Song sequel anime series. Hikawa launched the Pandora Channel manga in May 2017. The manga's only compiled volume was listed as the first in a series, but the manga has ended serialization. Hikawa launched the Preppers! manga online in August 2018, but only published two chapters for the manga.