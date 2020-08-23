Burn the Witch Anime Trailer Streamed With English Subtitles

Crunchyroll revealed on Sunday that it will stream the theatrical anime based on Tite Kubo 's Burn The Witch one-shot and serialized manga in October outside of Asia. Crunchyroll is also streaming an English-subtitled trailer for the anime. The anime's official website posted the same video, and also unveiled a new visual. (Note: Crunchyroll 's trailer is region-locked, while the Japanese version is region free)

Crunchyroll English-subtitled version:



Japanese region free version:



Crunchyroll describes the anime:

Historically 72% of all the deaths in London are related to dragons, fantastical beings invisible to the majority of the people. While unknown to most, some people have been standing up to these dragons. Only inhabitants of Reverse London who live in the hidden “reverse” side of London can see the dragons. Even then, only a selected few become qualified enough as witches or wizards to make direct contact with them. The protagonists of the story are witch duo Noel Niihashi and Ninny Spangcole. They are protection agents for Wing Bind (WB), an organization for dragon conservation and management. Their mission is to protect and manage the dragons within London on behalf of the people.

The anime will have event screenings that will open in Japan on October 2. The anime will also stream worldwide starting on October 2. The anime will stream on Amazon Prime Video and Hikari TV in Japan. his year's 38th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that the streamed version will be "an edited version where the content will be a little different from the version that will screen [in Japanese theaters]."

The anime stars Asami Tano as Ninny Spangcole and Yuina Yamada as Noel Niihashi.

Other cast members include:

Studio Colorido and team Yamahitsuji are producing the "mid-length" theatrical anime. Tatsurō Kawano (animation director for Psycho-Pass 2 , Gatchaman Crowds ) is directing the anime, and Yūji Shimizu (animation director for Gatchaman Crowds insight ) is the assistant director. Chika Suzumura ( Yozakura Quartet ~Hana no Uta~ ) is writing scripts, Natsuki Yamada (key animator on Time Bokan 24 ) is the character designer, and Keisuke Ōkura is handling the dragon designs. Keiji Inai ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? , The Royal Tutor ) is composing the music

The serialized version of the manga will have four total chapters, and debuted in the 38th issue on Monday. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English. The manga is based on the one-shot manga of the same name that first debuted in July 2018. Viz Media published the chapter in English digitally on the same day in its digital Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, then added the original one-shot manga to its English Shonen Jump service in March. The manga chapter is also available in Japanese on the Shonen Jump+ app and website for free. Shueisha is listing a "volume 1" for the manga. Usually, if a manga will only have one volume, it will not be listed with a "volume 1," but will instead be listed with no number at all.

The one-shot takes place in the same world as Kubo's Bleach manga. The chapter centers on Noel Niihashi and Ninny Spangcole, who work as witches at the Wing Bird headquarters in Reverse London's Natural Dragon Management Agency. Those who live in Reverse London are able to see supernatural creatures such as dragons. Noel and Ninny work to help promote coexistence between these creatures and humans, but sometimes must undergo missions to exterminate evil creatures.