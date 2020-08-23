Glacier Bay Books to Release The Lullaby Indie Manga in English

Edition features exclusive artwork

The America-based online bookstore Glacier Bay Books announced on Friday that it will release the next volume of Shinnosuke Saika's Sleepy Child manga series titled The Lullaby . The release will feature exclusive artwork drawn for this edition of the manga.

Glacier Bay Books describes the Sleepy Child manga :

The mysterious and fragile contours of family. A young child descends into an unusual slumber.

Glacier Bay Books describes The Lullaby :

The Lullaby, translated by [Anna Schnell] focuses on returning character Rika first introduced in That Child. It will be released in matching format to the first two books, including a watercolor portrait cover, and the same high quality paper and printing.

The company also announced that it will release Shinnosuke Saika's Sleepy Child series to its digital library of indie manga, which features titles such as MISSISSIPPI's Tsukiko and the Satellite and other stories , and the upcoming titles Rei Hagiwara's Ripples and Jūshichi Masumura's Children of Mu-Town .

Glacier Bay Books previously released the first volume of its indie manga anthology series Glaeolia in May.

Sources: Glacier Bay Books' Twitter account (link 2) and website