Kiiro Yumi to Adapt Hiro Arikawa's SDF Trilogy Novels into Manga

This year's October issue of Hakusensha 's LaLa magazine revealed on Monday that Kiiro Yumi will launch a manga adaptation of Hiro Arikawa 's SDF Trilogy novels based on the Japanese Self-Defense Forces . The magazine lists that more information is coming soon.

Arikawa's SDF Trilogy includes the following novels: Shio no Machi (City of Salt), Sora no Naka (In the Sky), and Umi no Soko (Bottom of the Sea).

Yumi began serializing the Toshokan Sensō (pictured right) shōjo manga adaptation of Hiro Arikawa 's science-fiction novels in LaLa in 2007, and ended the series in December 2014. Viz Media published all 15 volumes in English under the title Library Wars: Love & War .

Yumi then launched the Library Wars: Love & War Bessatsu-hen manga in March 2015. Hakusensha published the manga's ninth volume on June 5. The manga ended in the October issue of LaLa on Monday.

The light novels also inspired a television anime series and anime film. A live-action film version opened in theaters in Japan in 2013 and then ran in festivals in the United States. A film sequel opened in Japan in 2015.