Star Fruit Books Licenses Makiru Momoto's Monthly Shoujo Sunday Anthology

Star Fruit Books announced on Sunday that it has licensed Makiru Momoto's Monthly Shoujo Sunday ( Gekkan Shōjo Sunday ) manga anthology. The company will release the anthology "sometime [in] early 2021."

Star Fruit Books describes the anthology:

Monthly Shoujo Sunday is a collection of 12 oneshots by the wonderful Momoto Makiru. Known for their alternative and sometimes experimental art, Makiru brings us unique stories that are both weird and enlightening.

Matt Haasch founded the Star Fruit Books company in Florida on May 26. The digital publisher's releases will be available worldwide as .pdf and .cbz files. The company's first license was Q-ta Minami 's Pop Life manga. Star Fruit Books also recently licensed Kakio Tsurukawa's "Zombie Sawanabe" one-shot manga, and will release it in October.

