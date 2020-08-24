Hozuki's Coolheadedness' Natsumi Eguchi Launches New Manga This Winter

Eguchi also draws new 1-shot manga on September 17

This year's October issue of Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine revealed on Tuesday that Natsumi Eguchi ( Hozuki's Coolheadedness ) is launching a new manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine this coming winter. In addition, Eguchi is drawing another new one-shot manga in Morning 's 42nd issue on September 17.

The October issue of Afternoon also published a new-one shot from Eguchi titled "Nue wa Dо̄ Mieru?" ("How Does the Nue Look?," seen below) on Tuesday.

Eguchi launched the original Hozuki's Coolheadedness manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in 2011. The series ended in the magazine on January 9. Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga digitally in English.

The 31st and final manga volume bundled the third part of the most recent OAD series when it shipped on August 21. The first OAD in the three-part series shipped with the manga's 29th volume in September 2019, and the second OAD shipped on March 23. The manga also inspired four OADs that shipped with the 17th, 18th, 19th, and 24th volumes.

The manga has inspired three 13-episode television anime seasons. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired beginning in January 2014, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video. Sentai Filmworks then streamed the second and third seasons on HIDIVE in fall 2017 and spring 2018, respectively.

The manga series inspired a puzzle smartphone game that launched in June 2019.