Kotomi Aoki's 'Niji, Lean on Me' Manga Gets Bonus Chapter

Manga that launched in 2017 ended main story on Monday

The October issue of Shogakukan 's Cheese! magazine revealed on Monday that Kotomi Aoki 's Niji, Amaete yo. ( Niji, Lean on Me. ) manga will have a bonus chapter in the November issue on September 24 that will show Niji, Gaku, and Hiyori some years after the manga's final chapter. The manga ended in the same issue.

The seventh volume of the manga confirmed last October that the eighth volume would be the last.

The story follows three members of the judo club. Niji Yamashiro is the female vice-president, Gaku is the president, and his friend Hiyori is a member. One day Hiyori asks Gaku, "Do you like Niji?," and Gaku promptly says he doesn't. Hiyori then responds, "OK then, is it OK if I confess to her?" Hiyori tells Gaku, "I'm going to confess to her. If you like her, you should come." Hiyori then approaches Niji after practice, and Gaku secretly spies on the exchange. On that spring night, one of these three will do something foolish that he will regret for the rest of his life. And he will never forgive himself for the rest of his life.

Aoki launched the manga in Cheese! in July 2017.

Aoki's BokuKimi manga ran in Shogakukan 's Shōjo Comic magazine from 2005 to 2008, and Shogakukan has published 6 million copies of the 12 compiled book volumes. Shogakukan published an English version of the first volume in Japan in 2009. The series received a live-action film adaptation in 2009.

Aoki's Kanojo wa Uso o Ai Shisugiteru manga also inspired a live-action film adaptation in 2013, and later inspired a live-action Korean show. Aoki's Boku wa Imōto ni Koi o Suru romance manga also inspired a live-action film in 2006 and an original video anime ( OVA ) in 2005.