Live-Action Love Stage!! Film's Trailer Reveals October 2 Premiere

The official website for the live-action film adaptation of Taishi Zaou and Eiki Eiki 's Love Stage!! boys-love manga began streaming the film's trailer on Monday. The website also revealed that the film will screen at the Cine Libre Ikebukuro theater in Tokyo starting on October 2, and will screen at the Cine Libre Umeda theater in Osaka starting on October 9.

Eiki is writing the film's script. The cast includes:

Mahiro Sugiyama as Izumi Sena



Hiroki Nakada as Ryōma Ichijō



Shinichi Wagō as Rei Sagara



DAIGO as Shōgo Sena



DAIGO , BREAKERZ band member and Eiki's younger brother, is reprising the role from the manga's 2014 television and original video anime ( OVA ) adaptations. BREAKERZ is also performing the live-action film's theme song.

The manga revolves around Izumi Sena, a boy born into a family of ultra-famous entertainers. However, he is the only member of the family who is not in the entertainment industry, and he is a super otaku college student, too. He has been striving hard to become a manga creator, but he ends up starring in a television commercial. He eventually cross paths again with the very famous actor Ryōma, who becomes aware of his attraction toward Izumi.

Eiki and Zaou launched the series in CIEL in 2010 and ended it in July 2016. Kadokawa published the series' seventh and final volume in November 2016. Viz Media 's SuBLime imprint released the manga in English.

The manga inspired a 10-episode anime in July 2014, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Sentai Filmworks released the series with the OVA on home video in North America. The company began streaming an English dub for the series on HIDIVE in March 2019.