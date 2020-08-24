Netflix's Dragon's Dogma Anime Reveals Trailer, Key Art

Anime will consist of seven episodes

Netflix revealed a trailer for it and Sublimation 's Dragon's Dogma anime series based on CAPCOM 's RPG video game series of the same name on Tuesday. The anime will consist of seven episodes, each named after one of the seven deadly sins.

Netflix also revealed a new key visual and seven stills from the upcoming series. The stills feature protagonists Ethan and Hannah's journey.

The anime will debut worldwide on September 17 exclusively on Netflix .

Shin'ya Sugai ( 009 Re:Cyborg , Walking Meat ) is directing and producing the anime at Sublimation . Netflix 's Taiki Sakurai ( Cannon Busters ) is the executive producer. CAPCOM 's Hiroyuki Kobayashi (supervisor for Devil May Cry , Sengoku Basara - Samurai Kings ) and Takashi Kitahara (production committee for Rockman.EXE: Hikari to Yami no Program , production supervision for Resident Evil: Damnation ) are co-producers. Kurasumi Sunayama ( Yowamushi Pedal , Cardfight!! Vanguard ) is writing the script. Iku Nishimura (animation director for Ghost in the Shell Arise , Eden of the East ) is designing the characters.

Netflix describes the anime:

The story follows a man's journey seeking revenge on a dragon who stole his heart. On his way, the man is brought back to life as an ‘Arisen’. An action adventure about a man challenged by demons who represent the seven deadly sins of humans.

CAPCOM 's original Dragon's Dogma game shipped for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 in May 2012. The Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen expanded and enhanced version shipped for PS3 and Xbox 360 in April 2013. The PC version debuted internationally in January 2016. The PS4 and Xbox One release of Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen launched in the West and Japan in October 2017, and was accompanied by the PC release in Japan. The game received a Switch version in April 2019.

Dragon's Dogma Online launched on the PS3, PS4, and PC in Japan in August 2015 and ended service last December. Yumiya Tashiro launched the Dragon's Dogma Revives manga adaptation of the online game in January 2017.

