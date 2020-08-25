ONE OK ROCK Holds Concert for Live Streaming Worldwide

Concert streams on October 11 at 5:00 a.m. EDT

Rock band ONE OK ROCK announced on Monday that they will stream their "Field of Wonder" virtual concert live on October 11 at 5:00 a.m. EDT on their website. The band will perform at ZOZO Marine Stadium in Chiba, Japan, without an on-site audience. The concert will be available for archived viewing for a limited time following the livestream.

ONE OK ROCK performed the theme songs for the live-action Rurouni Kenshin film, and it also performed the theme song for the live-action Kingdom film.

The band's leader and guitarist Toru Yamashita had tested positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in late July. The agency confirmed that the other band members had not been in close contact with Yamashita at the time, and that they are in a good condition.

Source: Press release