News
ONE OK ROCK Holds Concert for Live Streaming Worldwide
posted on by Alex Mateo
Rock band ONE OK ROCK announced on Monday that they will stream their "Field of Wonder" virtual concert live on October 11 at 5:00 a.m. EDT on their website. The band will perform at ZOZO Marine Stadium in Chiba, Japan, without an on-site audience. The concert will be available for archived viewing for a limited time following the livestream.
ONE OK ROCK performed the theme songs for the live-action Rurouni Kenshin film, and it also performed the theme song for the live-action Kingdom film.
The band's leader and guitarist Toru Yamashita had tested positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in late July. The agency confirmed that the other band members had not been in close contact with Yamashita at the time, and that they are in a good condition.
Source: Press release