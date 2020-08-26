News
My Little Monster's Robico Publishes New 1-Shot Manga in September
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The October issue of Kodansha's Dessert magazine revealed on Monday that Robico will publish a new 47-page one-shot manga tentatively titled "Wash me Hug me!" in the magazine's next issue on September 24. The one-shot will feature on the issue's front cover, and it will also have a color opening page.
The "romance that begins at a laundromat" will center on Mikage, a 19-year-old down-on-her-luck student in a cram school for an art college. One day, when skipping school to do her laundry, she meets a sullen-looking boy reading manga at the laundromat.
Robico launched the My Little Monster (Tonari no Kaibutsu-kun) manga in Dessert in 2008, and ended it in 2013. Kodansha Comics published the manga in English. The manga inspired a 13-episode television anime series that aired in Japan in 2012, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. NIS America released the series on home video. The manga also inspired a live-action film adaptation that premiered in April 2018.
Robico launched the Our Precious Conversations (Boku to Kimi no Taisetsu na Hanashi) manga in Dessert in August 2015, and ended it last December. Crunchyroll published the manga digitally as new chapters were released, and Kodansha Comics is offering the compiled volumes digitally.
Sources: Dessert October issue, Robico's Twitter account