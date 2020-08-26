My Little Monster's Robico Publishes New 1-Shot Manga in September

"Wash me Hug me!" centers on "romance that begins at a laundromat"

The October issue of Kodansha 's Dessert magazine revealed on Monday that Robico will publish a new 47-page one-shot manga tentatively titled "Wash me Hug me!" in the magazine's next issue on September 24. The one-shot will feature on the issue's front cover, and it will also have a color opening page.

The "romance that begins at a laundromat" will center on Mikage, a 19-year-old down-on-her-luck student in a cram school for an art college. One day, when skipping school to do her laundry, she meets a sullen-looking boy reading manga at the laundromat.

Robico launched the My Little Monster ( Tonari no Kaibutsu-kun ) manga in Dessert in 2008, and ended it in 2013. Kodansha Comics published the manga in English. The manga inspired a 13-episode television anime series that aired in Japan in 2012, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. NIS America released the series on home video. The manga also inspired a live-action film adaptation that premiered in April 2018.

Robico launched the Our Precious Conversations ( Boku to Kimi no Taisetsu na Hanashi ) manga in Dessert in August 2015, and ended it last December. Crunchyroll published the manga digitally as new chapters were released, and Kodansha Comics is offering the compiled volumes digitally.