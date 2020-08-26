Sentai Filmworks Licenses DanMachi III, Twittering Birds Never Fly, BanG Dream! FILM LIVE

Sentai Filmworks announced during its Sentai at Home online event on Wednesday that it has licensed Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? III , Twittering Birds Never Fly: The Clouds Gather , BanG Dream! FILM LIVE , and Locke the Superman .

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? III , the third anime season based on Fujino Ōmori and Suzuhito Yasuda 's light novel series, will premiere in October, delayed from its original July premiere date due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The third season will feature a returning staff and cast.

Rina Hidaka is joining the cast as the character Wiene, who was teased at the end of the final episode of the second season. Yuka Iguchi is returning to perform the anime's opening theme song "Over and Over." The band sajou no hana are performing the anime's ending theme song.

The anime's first season premiered in April 2015 and had 13 episodes, and the second season premiered in July 2019 and had 12 episodes. The anime franchise also includes two OVAs, the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion film, and the Sword Oratoria: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side spinoff television series.

Yen Press is releasing both the original novel series and the Sword Oratoria spinoff novels, as well as their respective manga adaptations, in North America.

Twittering Birds Never Fly: The Clouds Gather ( Saezuru Tori wa Habatakanai: The Clouds Gather ) is the first anime film based on Kou Yoneda 's boys-love manga Twittering Birds Never Fly ( Saezuru Tori wa Habatakanai ). There will be three 60-minute theatrical installments.

The first film opened in Japan on February 15 and ranked at #1 in the Japanese mini-theater ranking in its opening weekend.

Fuji TV 's new Blue Lynx boys-love anime label produced the first film as its first project. The film stars Tarusuke Shingaki as Yashiro and Wataru Hatano as Doumeki (both are reprising the roles from earlier drama CDs).

Kaori Makita ( Yuri!!! on Ice , Banana Fish episode director) directed the film at GRIZZLY ( Yarichin Bitch-bu ). Hiroshi Seko ( Banana Fish , Mob Psycho 100 II ) penned the script. The piano trio band H ZETTRIO composed the music. Omoinotake performed the theme song "Moratorium."

The second film is titled Saezuru Tori wa Habatakanai - The Storm Breaks . The staff of the films will also produce an original anime DVD ( OAD ) for the franchise titled Don't Stay Gold . The anime is based on a short story Yoneda wrote about Kageyama and Kuga's first meeting. The OAD will ship with a special edition of the seventh volume of the original manga.

The BanG Dream! FILM LIVE anime film based on the BanG Dream! franchise opened in 56 theaters in Japan last September. The film earned more than 300 million yen (about US$2.75 million) at the Japanese box office as of October. Sanzigen returned to animate the film, and Bushiroad distributed the film. The film is receiving a sequel film titled BanG Dream! FILM LIVE 2nd Stage .

The franchise will also have two other anime films focused on the " Roselia " in-story band: BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia I: Yakusoku (Promise) and BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia II: Song I am. in 2021. Yet another film, BanG Dream! Poppin' Dream! , is slated to open in 2022.

The main BanG Dream! television anime's first 13-episode season premiered in January 2017, and Anime Network Online and Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired in Japan. The anime's second season premiered on January 3. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and HIDIVE and Crunchyroll both streamed the series as it aired.

The BanG Dream! 3rd Season television anime debuted on January 23. Sentai Filmworks licensed the season, and HIDIVE and VRV are streaming the series as it airs.

Argonavis from BanG Dream! Animation , the television anime based on franchise 's Argonavis all-male band, premiered on April 10.

Hiroshi Fukutomi ( Battle Angel , Those Who Hunt Elves 2 ) directed the 1984 Locke the Superman anime film. The anime adapts Yuki Hijiri 's original manga of the same name about a quiet, seemingly ageless loner with breathtaking psychic powers. In the story, the military seek him out to deal with a woman who is raising an army of psychics.

The film spawned a series of original video anime sequels, and the original manga is still serializing.

Central Park Media previously licensed the anime. Discotek Media later licensed and released the film on DVD in 2012.



