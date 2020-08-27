Chizuna Nakajima's Jitensha no Onee-san Manga Ends in September

Manga about boy living together with bicycle-loving woman launched in September 2019

The October issue of Kadokawa 's Comic Cune magazine revealed on Thursday that Chizuna Nakajima 's Jitensha no Onee-san (The Bicycle Lady) will end in the magazine's next issue on September 26.

The manga centers on 16-year-old Taiya, who lives in a share house with a 26-year-old caretaker named Ren, who loves bicycles in her private time. Taiya sees Ren as a goddess who is an expert in cleaning, laundry, and cooking, but also enjoys the sight of Ren fawning over his bicycle.

Nakajima launched the manga in Comic Cune last September. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume on April 27.

Nakajima launched the Angel's Drop ( Tenshi no Drop ) comedy manga on Holp Shuppan 's Flex Comix Blood site in 2011, but after Flex Comix Blood shut down a year later, the manga moved to the Comic Meteor website. The manga ended in December 2013. The manga inspired a television anime special from director Kōji Itō and the anime studio AIC Frontier in 2013.